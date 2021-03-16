Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWBR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on CohBar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,671. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.96. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

