Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookfield Asset Management.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.48 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,085,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,506,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $30,821,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.