Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to announce $282.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.30 million. Blucora reported sales of $263.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $833.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.51 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $890.12 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $896.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 300,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,186. The firm has a market cap of $867.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

