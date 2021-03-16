Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE ATR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock worth $1,017,215. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

