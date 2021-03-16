Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 510,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $488.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

