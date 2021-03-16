Zacks: Analysts Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to post earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for UGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.82 and the lowest is $1.69. UGI reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

UGI opened at $41.65 on Friday. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 9.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UGI by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 268,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

