Zacks: Analysts Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report $60.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $59.31 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $43.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $268.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.94 million to $271.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $312.71 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $323.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $283,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,009. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 72.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 304.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 5,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,510. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

