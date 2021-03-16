Zacks: Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31).

CTXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. Freed Investment Group bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.