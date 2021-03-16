Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce sales of $203.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.60 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $156.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $935.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $983.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BE. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

BE opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

