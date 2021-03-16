Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $66.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Banc of California reported sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $270.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $281.19 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million.

A number of research firms have commented on BANC. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

BANC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.99. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -108.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Banc of California by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.