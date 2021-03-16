Zacks: Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Avid Technology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AVID. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 17,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,186. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 302.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

