Zacks: Analysts Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to Post $2.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.86. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $11.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $164.99 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $551,655. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

