Zacks: Analysts Expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.95 Million

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report $19.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $96.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $106.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $114.12 million, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $64,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 522,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,291. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $164.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.96. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

