Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.42.

In related news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 202,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $897.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

