Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report $21.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $506,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,435.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $641,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 439,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

