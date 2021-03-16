Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. eGain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in eGain by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in eGain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $326.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.