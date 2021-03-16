Yun-Lung Chen Sells 8,289 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,097,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $30,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

