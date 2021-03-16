Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Primavera Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,364,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,511,967 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises about 95.1% of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $934,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

YUMC stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

