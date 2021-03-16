YOUengine Market Cap Achieves $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00049840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00663538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00071968 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026629 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035565 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

