Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Issues Earnings Results

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yalla Group updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

YALA stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

