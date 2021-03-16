Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stake Trimmed by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C increased its stake in Xerox by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,466,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,940 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Xerox by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,376,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,654,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,576,000 after buying an additional 1,384,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after buying an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

XRX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 26,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,881. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

