Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Up 44.5% in February

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the February 11th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $272.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

