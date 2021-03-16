Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

XENE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

XENE stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.24. 214,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,426. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $724.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

