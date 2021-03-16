Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Desjardins

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $11.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,564. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

