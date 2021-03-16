Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.08.

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

