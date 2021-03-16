Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $139.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.45 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

