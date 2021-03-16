Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,212. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

