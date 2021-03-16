Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $55,297.25 or 0.99712269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $7.49 billion and approximately $125.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00038370 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00075225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 135,404 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

