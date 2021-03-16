WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WIR.U has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$16.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday.

WIR.U stock opened at C$14.92 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$6.19 and a twelve month high of C$16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.13.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

