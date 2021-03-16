Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Raised to GBX 7.50

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 7.50 ($0.10) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Woodbois stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Woodbois has a 12 month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35.

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber projects, and timber trading businesses in Africa. The company is also involved in shared services and property holding activities; forestry activities; and the production, trading, and distribution of timber. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries; and plywood used for concrete shuttering.

