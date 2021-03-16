Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Raised to GBX 7.50

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 7.50 ($0.10) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Woodbois stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £85.85 million and a PE ratio of -5.45. Woodbois has a 12 month low of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.40 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.35.
