WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 34.6% in February

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 11th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of WIMI stock opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

