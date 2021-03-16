Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.45.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $221.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.57. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.