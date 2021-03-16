Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.35.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,034,000 after acquiring an additional 697,173 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

