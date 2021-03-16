Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Trading Up 6.9%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 711,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 412,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FREE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

