WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after buying an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.96. 83,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

