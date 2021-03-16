White Square Capital LLP Takes $231,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 6,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $817,840.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $14,544,429. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.62. 21,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,322. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.67, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

