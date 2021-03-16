White Square Capital LLP Buys New Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

White Square Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 219,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Coupa Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.25. 30,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,140. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of -132.28 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.98 and its 200-day moving average is $312.94. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.26 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.79.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,856 shares of company stock valued at $63,894,135 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

