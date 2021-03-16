Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $1,828,611. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.