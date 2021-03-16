Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,302.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

