Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

