Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $70.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

