Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 784 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

