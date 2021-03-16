Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 420 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 10.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,657,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Autohome by 18.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,855,000 after purchasing an additional 88,867 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.04.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

