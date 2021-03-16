Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 247 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

