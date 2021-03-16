Westpac Banking Corp Sells 181 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 24.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

