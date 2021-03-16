Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,030 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

NYSE MAN opened at $102.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

