Westpac Banking Corp Purchases Shares of 14,104 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 517.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $74.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

