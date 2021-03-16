Westpac Banking Corp Has $523,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,303,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

