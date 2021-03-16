Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 10,261 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.