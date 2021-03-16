Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.70 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

